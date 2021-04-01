Youth need mentorship, not condemnation

By Guest Writer More by this Author

We cannot always build a future for our youth, but we can always build our youth for the future.” Franklin D. Roosevelt once remarked. By Roosevelts’ assertion, no matter how well the future is shaped, if the young people are not mentored well, they may never be ready for the opportunities and challenges of their times. We often tell the youth about the future and how today’s programmes are foundations for a better future, one which they will be aligned to their needs. But how well prepared, nurtured and mentored are our youth for this future?

Uganda comprises one of the youngest populations in the world, with over 70 per cent being under 30 years. They represent the biggest percentage of Uganda’s population and hence the productive capacity that is expected to lead all sectors and spheres of our society. These statistics reveal that we should not be talking about just the future, the need for our youths’ productivity is an urgent matter of now. However, there are limited opportunities and platforms to guide, nurture and mentor these young people into responsible future leaders, parents, managers and change agents. Mentorship is a discipline that has not been given enough attention. There are not enough dedicated people and platforms to mentor and prepare young people to take charge of the country’s future. There is enough evidence that the youth, if well-nurtured and mentored, can be a key force to achieving prosperous, well governed and peaceful communities. Therefore, all players including individuals, families, communities, CSO and governments should tap into this youthful population through deliberate mentorship programmes that shape the youth as the fabric of our communities and country.

There is sufficient evidence which shows that young people develop as leaders when caring adults and institutions deliberately take the time to mentor them by involving and entrusting them with leadership responsibilities and giving them meaningful feedback. Mentorship is key in building young people’s confidence, attitudes, sense of direction and self-esteem which positions them ready to face the world and achieve their dreams. As Denzel Washington once said, “Show me a successful individual and I will show you someone who had real positive influences in their life. I do not care what you do for a living if you do it well, I am sure there was someone cheering you on or showing you the way. A mentor.”

Effective mentorship will prepare young people to effectively manage time and public resources, work in a team setting, set goals, start conversations, facilitate group and community meetings, and make effective presentations; all of which are positive life skills that they will carry into adulthood.

Isaac Newton once remarked “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” So, where are the giants in our business world, in our education sphere, in our political space, the sports world, the media and the corporate world? What are you doing to leave a footmark in the lives of those young people who look up to you?

People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel, how you inspired belief and courage to be who they are”

That is mentorship. Therefore, there is need for huge investment in mentorship programmes for young people as a way of enabling them to become responsible and productive citizens. There must be deliberate efforts by government and other institutions whether academic, political, cultural, religious or corporate to mentor young people at all spheres of our society. All mentors, role models, life coaches, and everyone in your respect capacities are called upon to take up the mantle and redeem a generation. That way, your legacies will be sealed, preserved and sustained for more generations. Complaining about a generation that has lost track without doing something about it will not cause change. Empowered youths go a long way in ensuring sustainable prosperous communities.

