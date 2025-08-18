Youth surge in presidential race: A symptom, not a sign of health

The recent influx of young presidential aspirants, particularly Gen Z, is a complex issue that speaks more to a profound disillusionment with our electoral process than to a healthy, democratic youth surge. To understand this phenomenon, we must look past the superficial narratives. While some observers may dismiss these aspirants as a mere joyride, a sponsored effort to undermine figures like National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, or even a genuine search for change, these interpretations miss the fundamental point.

If the goal were genuine political change, these young leaders would likely focus their efforts on more winnable positions such as parliamentary or local government seats, where their platforms could have a more direct and tangible impact. The fact that many of their articulated goals could be pursued at these lower levels suggests that their true motivations for seeking the presidency are not about winning. Instead, their aspirations for the top office are a reflection of a deeper strategic calculation. These moves are a form of personal branding, where the presidency is used as a vehicle to gain national visibility and media attention. This allows them to build a public profile that can be leveraged for future opportunities in politics, business, or media.

Furthermore, these young aspirants may be strategically positioning themselves for a future political transition. In a landscape with an uncertain future, being a recognised figure who has demonstrated the courage to challenge the status quo could prove invaluable. They are placing themselves in a position to be noticed and to have a seat at the table should a significant political change occur. This, however, is the most critical and unifying factor: the loss of trust in the electoral process. This trend marks a significant shift from the past. I recall keenly following the 2011 presidential elections, and in those days, you could argue that if any of the major contestants won, they’d have a distinct ideology on which to run the country. There was a sense that the election was a consequential contest for power, and candidates were expected to present serious, coherent visions.

But 15 years down the road, the tide has turned dramatically. We see aspiring candidates chewing while talking, some presenting unclear visions for the promised new Uganda, and others giving continued lectures on Runyankore terms. We’ve moved from being spoilt for choice to barely having a choice, a situation that reflects a profound change in the seriousness of the political discourse. This erosion of trust has lowered the barriers to entry. In the past, the high costs and effort required to run were a function of the belief that the election was an authentic path to power. Today, there is a widespread, albeit often unspoken, acceptance that the outcome is predetermined.

When the winner is considered a foregone conclusion, the stakes of the election are dramatically lowered. This allows young people to run not for a chance at victory, but for the benefits that come with the act of running itself. They can afford to engage in this "performance" because they understand their participation has no bearing on the final result, yet it provides them with personal and strategic advantages. Therefore, this influx of Gen Z presidential candidates is not a sign of a robust and healthy democracy, but rather a stark indication of a profound loss of faith in it. What appears on the surface to be a vibrant youth surge is, in reality, a collective expression of a generation’s frustration and a public acceptance that the traditional path to political power is no longer paved through the ballot box.

Jenkins Kabi, Electrical engineering graduand and former guild

leader (Makerere University)



