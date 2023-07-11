 Let’s resolve land mess immediately

Land disputes continue to make the headlines and, with all the stories from across the country, they are not about to stop.

The latest is what we reported in yesterday’s edition about a bitter contest for land in Kazinga Village, Nakifuma-Nagalama Town Council in Mukono District between bibanja holders and an investor.

Both groups claim ownership of the 50-acre piece of land, yet even State minister for Lands Sam Mayanja’s orders that the land reverts to the residents haven’t stood.

In this part of the world, land remains a very important factor of production and with the rising cost of land and scarcity due to population boom, it has even made it more endearing to citizens.

Disputes usually occur between individuals, between an individual and government or with an institution, or even between institutions. Not a week goes by without a story of eviction or a fight over land involving one or all of the parties listed.

The land question has been a sore thumb since the colonial era, yet it seems it is now festering and could lead to dire consequences for future generations. In many parts of the country, the land debate is a tinderbox just waiting for the slightest trigger to cause bloodshed.

A few years ago, President Museveni traversed the country in a bid to address the land question, but results are yet to be felt.

There are laws that stipulate land ownership and documentation since the 20th Century, and where need be they have been updated to suit the demands of the modern day.

For instance, Article 237 of the Constitution, all land in Uganda shall vest in the citizens of Uganda and shall be owned in accordance with the following land tenure systems—

(a) customary;

(b) freehold;

(c) mailo; and

(d) leasehold.

The 1998 Land Act indicates a land title as one of the most fundamental instruments to show proof of land ownership in Uganda. But crooks at the Lands ministry have mastered the art of deceit, where they cook multiple fake titles to dupe unsuspecting citizens.

With reputable courts, land tribunals, law and order enforcement bodies in place, and all the available documentation resources in the modern era, why would people fight for land endlessly?

It speaks to this: Failure to adhere to the laws, impunity, or collapsed systems.

We agree that there might be historical factors that lead to such fights. But proper documentation and lawful acquisitions would solve this.