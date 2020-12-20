Resolve issues around EC’s independence

By Editor More by this Author

Last week, the Electoral Commission (EC) summoned presidential candidates Patrick Amuriat Oboi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP) to answer questions related to alleged abuse of standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Amuriat did not show up, opting to send a delegation of FDC officials, but Mr Kyagulanyi, who turned up, was quick to call on the electoral body’s chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, to resign, saying the electoral body had been reduced to a walking stick of Mr Museveni.

Similar sentiments had been expressed in 2015 by the FDC presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye. Dr Besigye declared that he had not confidence in the EC, saying it was serving Mr Museveni’s interests.

“We want an independent EC, not just in name, but in every aspect,” Dr Besigye argued.

A day after the EC had summoned the duo, Mr Museveni used a prayer event at State House to lash out at the EC for its failure to deal with the two presidential candidates over alleged flouting of the SOPs. This inadvertently resurrected questions about the EC’s independence.

Did the EC arrive at the decision to summon the duo independently? Or was it nudged into doing so by some invisible hand?

Doubts about the EC’s independence have been lingering for a while. Many Ugandans believe that elections are a periodic ritual that can never lead to the kind of change they desire. Others think that elections can never amount to anything.

At the end of September 2017 Afrobarometer released the findings of a survey that revealed that only 22 per cent of the Uganda populace believe that their country is either a full democracy or democracy with minor problems.

As a result, Ugandans do not believe that the EC would ever declare any other person winner of an election in which Mr Museveni is a candidate and the presiding President. The deduction is that no opponent can win in a football match against Mr Museveni who appoints the referees’ committee, the match referee, linesmen and the video assistant referees (VARs) too.

The public needs reassurances, especially through the implementation of popular electoral reforms that would address deficits experienced in previous elections. We are too late for the 2021 general elections, but time is on our side for 2026.

Paving way for a transparent and publicly accountable system for appointing the EC. That must be the starting point.