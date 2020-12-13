We must join queue for Covid-19 vaccines

By Editor More by this Author



An experimental Covid-19 vaccine by a New York-based Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is 95 per cent effective. Key stakeholders, including the World Health Organisation, have welcomed the Covid-19 vaccines even as other countries, big and small, jockey for emergency authorisations in the wake of rising infections and death toll.

Another US-based vaccine called Moderna has received emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drugs Administration.

The vaccine has efficacy of up to 94 per cent. Wealthy nations such as the US, UK, China, Australia, Japan, Canada and others in Latin America, have spent billions of dollars hoarding and securing future supplies of vaccine candidates for their citizens while low-income countries like Uganda are being pushed to the back of the queue.

All countries, regardless of their income per capita, have a duty to protect their citizens.

For that reason, authorities from the National Drug Authority (NDA), Ministry of Health, National Medical Stores and Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda should put heads together and devise ways of joining the queue for Covid-19 vaccines.

Luckily, Covax, one of the pillars of access to Covid-19 vaccines, agreed to sponsor rollouts of the vaccines to low-income countries like Uganda. Under this facility, the country is expected to receive about nine million doses of Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccines next month.

This can only cover 20 per cent of the population. The fate of the remaining 80 per cent hangs in the balance.

As of December 10, Uganda had registered at least 25,730 coronavirus cases with 220 deaths and 9,605 recoveries. The virus mutates and it shows no sign of receding as people violate guidelines with impunity.

Health workers are stretched and more people are getting sick. From oxygen drama to steep testing fees, and from untamed community infections to 1,566 infected frontline health workers. The situation is dire.

The government should consider importing vaccines for the remaining 80 per cent that cannot be covered under the Covax facility. We cannot put all our eggs in the Covax basket, watch from far or simply fold hands, waiting for miracles to happen. The urgency government used in authorising Chinese to import vaccines should apply to Ugandans.

The Health ministry and NDA should as a matter of urgency review the results from the clinical trials to understand what it takes for Uganda to join the queue for Covid-19 vaccines.

The fact that the pandemic is here and is unlikely to go away soon, as we enforce SOPs, let us also consider using part of our revenue to import the vaccines.