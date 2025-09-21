2026: We should all fight misinformation

The issue: Misinformation.

Our view: War rooms created by the government are a good idea, but being offices created using public

This week, the State minister for ICT and National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, urged government communications officers to fight misinformation and amplify messages about government initiatives as the country heads to the 2026 polls.

The minister said as soon as the campaigns start, they are going to create war rooms to counter misinformation and disinformation. "In those war rooms, we are going to affiliate several government communicators; we can even pick someone from NMS [National Medical Stores] to be in charge of one of the war rooms... So that if there is any misinformation or disinformation about the distribution of drugs, they are there to answer immediately,” he said.

That the government is doing something to counter election misinformation is welcome news. In the era of social media, where many young Ugandans use it as a source of information, malicious people have created false information to tarnish the image of their opponents. Ahead of the 2021 elections, the government closed down social media giant Facebook on the allegation that they were being biased.

This was after Facebook shut down accounts it said were linked to the government, claiming a network connected with the Ministry of Information had been using fake and duplicate accounts to impersonate users and boost the popularity of posts. Election misinformation is a danger to our democracy, regardless of who is spreading it. As the country prepares for the 2026 electoral season, we need a multi-sectoral approach involving the government, media, civil society and tech companies to ensure misinformation is dealt with.

To start with, all stakeholders must ensure balanced coverage for candidates, be it in private or government-controlled media. The Supreme Court has, in the past, castigated some government-owned media houses for denying Opposition candidates coverage. War rooms created by the government are a good idea, but being offices created using public resources, they shouldn’t be limited to only government spokespersons. The spaces should be opened up to all political actors to counter what they feel is misinformation.

Finally, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), as the regulator, should ensure the guidelines are followed by all players, both on traditional media and social media. Beyond clamping down on those spreading false information, UCC should also engage the public to help citizens identify and avoid misinformation.

The election season is usually heated, and some candidates stop at nothing to ensure they win, including by spreading misinformation. With both the government and Opposition groups having been accused of using disinformation to influence public opinion in the past, all stakeholders must come together to fight this vice.