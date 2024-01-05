A call to arms in the Rwenzori sub-region

If within six months 64 innocents have perished in horrific fashion at the hands of the terrorist outfit most people know as the so-called Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), then one must acknowledge that we face a troubling security problem.

Kasese and Kamwenge districts have come under attack six times between early June and late December last year. The tactics employed by the enemy are now familiar: infiltration, concealment and surprise assault on a civilian target before vanishing. These would be typical guerilla-style actions if only they were not targeting unarmed non-combatants. Our security forces have faced this before and must adapt.

Even to the untrained eye, the intention is clear; the ADF hopes to spread fear and disrupt life in those communities. To a point, they would appear to be succeeding but they can be stopped.

As our security forces take on the military task of defining the most appropriate tactical response to these rearguard activities by an enemy fleeing sustained attack on its usual area of operation, and without compromising the strategic objective of Operation Shujaa, we have to answer two questions. How are the fighters of this outfit surviving whenever they infiltrate into Uganda’s border districts, and how can the locals become involved in dealing with this evolving threat?

Operation Shujaa is being conducted as a pre-emptive strike effort. It was correctly planned to annihilate ADF by destroying its command structures from their safe haven inside the D.R. Congo. In a reverse manner, would the authorities consider adopting similar quasi-rules of engagement here; going on the offensive against this often unseen enemy? Instead of waiting to respond to each terror attack, active search and execute mini-operations may have to be considered as an option.

Militarily, this would not be an entirely new form of asymmetrical warfare. The method has been applied with success elsewhere. In its most extreme form the ‘offensive’ could even include deliberately using troops on patrol as bait – to draw out the enemy.

In the meantime, it is possible there are those within the affected communities who are collaborating with the ADF, providing them with succour. Where they exist, these treacherous individuals must be flushed out. Without a local support system, the ADF would be that more vulnerable. In answer to question two, mass mobilisation of the people, which is partly underway, should be more aggressively carried out. Some sacrifices will probably have to be made. But if the people must be asked to restrict, not stop, some of their daily activities, so be it. Denying the enemy an easy target would probably force him to take risks, exposing himself.