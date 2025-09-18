A leaner and more efficient government is a good move

The government announced that by December 2025, it will have restructured its operations, including scrapping and phasing out some offices or merging some functions to make the operations more efficient and reduce costs.

While many are viewing it as a dangerous move that could cause mass job losses and uncertainty, it could be the best way to and could mark a turning point in how Uganda manages its public sector. For years, Uganda’s civil service has grown into a bloated structure with many overlapping roles, duplicated mandates, and a web of bureaucratic red tape, which have not only drained public resources, but also slowed down service delivery.

A document that should ordinarily take a day to be signed off, takes more than a week and a decision that should be taken in a day takes weeks or months as many officials and government bureaucrats have to be consulted or have to hold various meetings to be able to take decisions. By that time, a lot of time and resources have been lost. In addition, ministries, agencies, and departments have at times been guilty of spending more on maintaining staff than on implementing programmes that directly improve citizens’ lives. According to the 2024/2025 Budget, Uganda spent over Shs7.4 trillion on public administration, increasing it to Shs8.55 trillion in the current Budget.

In a country whose debt burden has reached Shs100 trillion mark, it is unsustainable to be spending a lot of money on public administration when there are means of saving the money. Therefore, by eliminating redundant posts and harmonising functions, government has the chance to cut wasteful expenditure and redirect those funds into pressing national priorities such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and job creation for the wider population. A leaner civil service means fewer salaries to maintain and more resources for actual development. Beyond cost savings, efficiency is necessary. Public service has become synonymous with wasteful expenditure and inefficiencies, which has encouraged corruption and bribery as people seek service in a completely inefficient system.

A streamlined civil service can improve decision-making and accountability. When responsibilities are clearly defined and duplication is removed, citizens will know which office to turn to for answers. The time should come when there is more to public service than just titles and that way, there will be quick delivery of services and restoration of confidence in State institutions. With a transparent process, free of political interference and favouritism, accompanied by a strong benchmark for performance and focus on results, even those who lose the jobs will appreciate the need for such a reform and hopefully the government will assist them to quickly get their package and start a new life out of public service. Streamlining may be painful in the short run, but it saves money, boosts efficiency, and delivers better services to citizens. That way, Ugandans will look forward to better service and more results from their hard-earned money, which they give to the government in form of taxes.



