A national memorial for all war victims overdue

Plans to turn the ruins of Rwenzururu Kingdom’s Buhikira Palace into a museum speak to an important unmet national need. If realised, the museum will be a constant reminder of the killings in Kasese District on November 26-27, 2016 by soldiers commanded by then Brigadier, Peter Elwelu.

Those soldiers perpetrated what has been denounced as a heinous crime; killing more than 100 women, children and men as they bombed the palace. That crime against our humanity will forever be etched into our collective memory of the thousands Uganda has lost to military violence. Also, what happened that November followed a regrettable pattern of wanton human rights violations allegedly committed by soldiers, especially elements of the National Resistance Army (NRA).

Across northern and eastern Uganda, chilling accounts have been documented of how NRA soldiers reportedly brutalised thousands; slaughtering, raping (women, young girls and men alike) and pillaging as they carried out savage scorched-earth operations between the late 1980s – early 2000s. In places, modest monuments have been built in memory of victims whose blood was shed in the name of pacifying the country. However, the Rwenzururu idea presents a priceless opportunity to consider a national memorial on which we should inscribe the names of all the fallen.

We must remember the victims of the infamous Lukodi massacre in Bungatira, Aswa county of Gulu. On May 12, 2004, women and young girls were gang-raped and bayoneted to death while men were clobbered, suffocated or shot dead at point blank range by soldiers.

We should not forget the blood-curdling screams of those young girls, women and men who were raped, beaten, disembowelled and suffocated to death in an orgy of bloodlust between April 14-18, 1991 at Burcoro Primary School, Awach sub-county, Gulu. They died painfully at the hands of NRA’s notorious 22 Battalion commanded by Maj Reuben Ikondere.

Burcoro is one of a long list of communities all over northern Uganda that faced the atrocious consequences of the scorched-earth policies. What is especially tragic is that the civilian population was trapped between the government and rebel forces. The sickening Atiak massacre of 300-plus people on April 20,1995 by LRA rebels led by Maj Gen Vincent Otti is a reminder of that hopelessness.

As we remember those lost souls, we must never forget the abomination of Mukura. At Okungulo Railway Station on July 11, 1989, elements of the NRA’s 106 Battalion rounded up 400 men, tortured them before stuffing 116 into train wagon number C521083 which was then sealed from outside. At least 69 people suffocated to death.