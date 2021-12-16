Accelerate delivery of boat ambulances 

In our December 16 story titled, “Delayed delivery of boat ambulances irks islanders”, we reported that residents on islands across the country are still waiting for modern boat ambulances following the government’s delay to procure the last batch.

It is reported that So far, the government has procured seven of the 15 boat ambulances budgeted for and procured using funding from Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation with each boat estimated to have cost $180,000 (approximately Shs642m).

The boat ambulances which are expected to help in the evacuation of patients in case of emergencies on water bodies and those that have been procured so far have since August been kept at UPDF Marine base in Entebbe Municipality.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson assures concerned parties that all the boat ambulances will be delivered to beneficiary districts after they the last batch has been received. When this will be, he did not disclose. Initially, the last batch had been expected to be delivered in October.

News that there will be improved transport for those seeking emergency healthcare from Islands to the mainland is great news and fills a huge and urgent healthcare gap. As reported, Buvuma has a total of 52 habitable islands with no general hospital and most health emergencies are referred to either Jinja Regional Hospital or Kawolo Hospital –both on the mainland. It is therefore understandable that islanders who know about the delayed procurement and delivery of the boats are anxious to have them to ease transport.

In the absence of modern boat ambulances, Mr Alfred Besigensi, the acting Kabale District health officer, revealed that they use ordinary dugout canoes to handle health emergencies on the 28 islands of Lake Bunyonyi while on Bussi Island, a wooden boat fitted with an engine is what is used to ease transportation of patients to hospitals in Entebbe. Unfortunately, these are also weighed down by rising fuel prices.

In contrast, the highly awaited modern boat ambulances will have spine boards, an isolator, and oxygen saturation equipment, blood glucose monitoring equipment, resuscitator kits, suction machines and two oxygen cylinder-10 litres each.

Therefore, whatever the cause of the delay is, we hope that the last batch of the boats can be quickly procured and delivered to the islanders for use and that a proper and practical management and operations system is established such as where and when the boats are to be stationed and how they can be easily be accessed.

