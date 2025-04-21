Acholi, Museveni deal must bear good fruits

The Acholi Sub-region, long burdened by the scars of conflict and economic decline, now stands at a pivotal moment. Members of Parliament (MPs) from the sub-region, under the Acholi Parliamentary Group, are actively engaging political, religious, and cultural leaders to negotiate a deal with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government aimed at spurring economic recovery. This effort offers a unique opportunity to address the region’s challenges of poverty, land tenure, and resource access—issues that have long hindered Acholi’s growth. The proposed deal centres on a 76-page memorandum of agreement presented to President Museveni. In March, the President met with Acholi MPs to discuss the document and committed to visiting the region in May 2025 for further negotiations. This visit is seen as a crucial step toward finalising the agreement and ensuring that the concerns of Acholi leaders are fully addressed. What stands out in this process is the inclusivity of the consultations. MP Patrick Polly Okin Ojara explained that these discussions are aimed at incorporating views from all layers of leadership within the Acholi Sub-region.

Civil society groups, cultural leaders, and local political figures have all been invited to provide input. This is a vital step, as the challenges facing Acholi are complex and demand a collective, unified response. Key concerns have already emerged. Dr David Onen Otto, from the Wang OO community revival group, urged MPs to integrate past agreements such as the Roco Paco initiative into the new memorandum. These historic efforts hold valuable lessons for economic recovery, and their inclusion would ensure continuity. Dr Otto also called for the proposals to be ring-fenced to prevent resources from being diverted to other regions that did not share Acholi’s unique hardships. Despite the promise of the initiative, caution remains. Mr Martin Okumu, prime minister of the Acholi Chiefdom, emphasised that the final deal must genuinely reflect Acholi interests, not political gain.