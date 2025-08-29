Acting judge question should be dealt with

Eleven judges of the High Court are currently out of employment, reason? Their two-term contracts lapsed in the passing week. To that effect, some of the affected jurists returned case files they were handling to their immediate supervisors because they no longer had the mandate to act as judges.

The affected judges are Flavia Nabakooza, Christine Echookit Akello, Jacqueline Mwondha, Rosette Comfort Kania (also deputy chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission), Aisha Naluzze Batala, Emily Patience Tumusiime Rubagumya, Farouq Lubega, Jamson Karemani Karemera, David Makumbi, Amos Kwizera, and Philip Willebrod Mwaka.

But how did we get here? The Constitution, which is the supreme law in the country, in Article 147 (1) (a), empowers the Judicial Service Commission to advise the President on the appointment of judges in acting capacity.

However, in December 2022, the Constitutional Court ruled that appointing High Court judges in “acting capacity” for extended periods such as two years, is unconstitutional.

The court went on to find that such appointments violated the constitutional principle of judicial security of tenure and amounted to unconstitutional probationary appointments. Almost three years on, the government has not yet heeded the decision of the Constitutional Court to stop appointing judges in acting capacity.

As of 2023, there were more than 27 High Court judges appointed in acting capacity. A sizable number of registrars have also been appointed in an acting capacity.

The Judicial Service Commission, a government body mandated to recruit and discipline errant judicial officers, has since defended such appointments, saying the same is a method of assessing the judges’ performance against the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which would determine whether they should be considered for confirmation in their roles or not. However, the appointment of judges in an acting capacity comes with negative effects.

For example, while a given judge is serving out his/her contract, they could make decisions that should please the appointing authority, lest they are not confirmed, which is contrary to the demands that judges should be independent while doing their work. Likewise, the rulings a probationary judge makes may be questioned by the public.

It's our view that the Supreme Court should expedite the hearing and disposal of Constitutional Appeal No. 7 of 2023, Attorney General vs Dr Busingye Kabumba and another, which challenges the Constitutional Court judgment that held it unconstitutional to appoint judges in acting capacity.

The final court in the land should clear this once and for all and give certainty to the judges to deal with the monster of a case backlog that is at more than 43,000.