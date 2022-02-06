Address complacency in schools to curb Covid-19

The government surveillance report, for this week, shows that the number of schools reporting Covid-19 situation is reducing despite the growing threat of infections.

This is a big concern given the reported rise in cases of Covid-19 infections among learners from three to seven this week and the more than 5,000 learners who had Covid-19 symptoms the previous week. This is happening just three weeks after resuming studies.

We reported on Wednesday that the surveillance report compiled by the ministries of Health and Education indicated that only 47 schools reported the Covid-19 situation this week when compared with 768 schools that submitted their data to the surveillance team the previous week.

In the surveillance report, it was also found that a total of 56 students have symptoms of Covid-19 while 432 students have been referred for isolation.

We may all remember that when the government allowed schools to reopen fully starting January 10, it was made clear by the ministries of Health and Education that schools should not hide cases of infections, as they did last year, to prevent the spread and enable efficient management of cases.

The concealing of cases was one of the major reasons President Museveni highlighted when locking down the education sector for the second time, after it emerged that infections had shot up in some schools and infected learners were being treated in school sickbays by nurses who may not be very competent.

When they were reopening this year, the leaders of private and government schools assured the public that they would be transparent in revealing the cases and also ensure all standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 prevention are adhered to. But the leaders seem to be relaxing.

Whereas the highly transmissible Omicron variant has a lower risk of causing severe disease as demonstrated by reports from the Ministry of Health, and young people are affected less by Covid-19, there are other hidden health impacts on the infected persons and the risk of the virus spreading to vulnerable people.

The damage that Covid-19 infection causes to other body organs like the lungs can have far-reaching effects on the long-term health of the learners, and infected learners can spread the virus to other people when they are travelling back or when at home. This is why we should fight Covid-19 infections in schools and our communities.

The ministry of Education should take serious action against leaders of schools that are not reporting the Covid-19 situation to ensure compliance. But the leaders should also be sincere in what they communicate.

