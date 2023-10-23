Address concerns of female inmates

Last week, the Commissioner General of the Uganda Prisons Service, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, expressed worry over the increasing number of female inmates across the country.

Dr Byabashaija indicated that in the last 10 years, there has been a 125 percent increase in the number of female inmates. He said the number has increased from 1,591 in 2013 to the current 3,585 inmates.

He noted that of the 3,585, about 39 percent are charged with murder, and 15 percent are charged with house breaking, theft, child trafficking, and assault, among others.

About three percent are charged with aggravated robbery, while the rest are in for different cases. Two of the female inmates are condemned and about 10 are on life imprisonment and others on remand. Worse still, there are 268 children incarcerated with their mothers.

Global research also indicates that the number of women and girls in prison has grown by almost 60 percent since 2000, nearly three times the increase in the male prison population of about 22 percent. Global evidence also shows women’s incarceration is closely linked to domestic violence, poverty and discriminatory laws.

Another challenge female inmates face is delayed justice due to lack of legal representation because some can’t afford the money. There is also ignorance of legal processes by the inmates, which keeps them longer in prison.

The worrying impact of these challenges is the increase in female inmates, which eventually leads to congestion in the prisons. Mr Byabashaija said this has led to rampant cases of diseases such as Tuberculosis and Hepatitis B among the inmates.

To assist these women live a better life, even within prisons, there is a need to take into account their unique needs and vulnerabilities. This includes providing access to feminine hygiene products, healthcare tailored to their needs, and addressing issues such as pregnancy and childbirth.

We also need to explore alternative sentencing to reduce this congestion such as community service, probation, or diversion programmes. Reducing the number of female inmates for non-violent offences can help protect their rights.

We should ensure that female inmates have access to legal representation and assistance too. Female inmates need to be informed of their legal rights and have the means to challenge any abuses or violations of their rights.