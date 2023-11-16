Address deployment gaps in health sector

The number of health specialists or the lack of them is a point of concern for the country, especially given recent revelations in the health sector performance reports.

According to a new report released by the Equal Opportunities Commission, the country has only four per cent of the health specialists needed to attend to various sections of the population and health conditions.

According to the report released last week, of the 8272 specialists required for the financial year 2023/2024, only 307 have been posted to different government facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health figures shared on the ministry’s online platform, 45.16 per cent, less than half of all health facilities in Uganda are government owned. Some of the specialist services which are reported unavailable in government facilities would therefore likely be found in private health facilities at cost and out of reach of many who need the services.

The Equal Opportunities Commission report points out the glaring gaps in specialist care required for children, for instance, with only 60 paediatricians available in government facilities out of the required 738. The trend of shortage extends to other types of specialists such as psychiatrists and geriatric care for the elderly. The minister of health Ms. Jane Ruth Aceng disclosed last week that her ministry is looking at a revised structure of employment to accommodate the specialists.

However, the health sector is still beset with challenges that hinder the performance of existing health workers or prevent their employer from getting the best possible value out of the existing numbers. Challenges of facilitation for the specialists still exist, making it more attractive for the specialists to stay with private facilities.

Without addressing the fundamental questions of facilitation and remuneration, the age-old problems of brain drain to other countries or specialists choosing to work with private health facilities will continue to persist.

The problem, it appears, is not the numbers of graduates and specialists coming out of the health training institutions. Information from the Ministry of Health indicates the number of health workers with graduate qualifications increased from 45,000 in 2008 to 118, 236 in 2020, with an annual enrollment capacity of 260 doctors and dentists.

Clearly, the bigger problem is not the total lack of the required specialists but rather the means and efforts to deploy them at the points of need. This is the question that the ministry of health and the country at large should be contemplating.