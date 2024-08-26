Address teenage pregnancies in Lango

The rising rate of teenage pregnancies in the Lango sub-region demands urgent attention. Social workers in the area are raising alarms as they grapple with the staggering impact of the vice.

The situation is exacerbated by cultural norms, poverty, and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted education and left many girls vulnerable to early pregnancies.

The statistics are troubling. In some districts within Lango, teenage pregnancy rates have soared above 25 percent, leading to a surge in school dropouts and early marriages.

Social workers face an uphill battle against deeply entrenched cultural practices that often prioritise marriage over education for young girls. In many communities, once a girl reaches puberty, she is considered ready for marriage, leaving her education as an afterthought.

These cultural beliefs, combined with inadequate resources, severely hamper the efforts to combat teenage pregnancies. Social workers frequently operate with minimal funding, lack of transportation, and limited access to healthcare services. This makes it challenging to reach the most vulnerable girls, particularly those in remote areas.

Moreover, the stigma surrounding teenage pregnancy often leads to girls being ostracised from their communities and schools. This social isolation further limits their opportunities for education and future employment, trapping them in a cycle of poverty. The absence of comprehensive sex education in schools only worsens the situation, as many girls lack the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about their sexual health.

To address this issue, a multi-faceted approach is essential.

First, harmful cultural practices that contribute to teenage pregnancies must be challenged and changed. Community leaders, parents, and educators need to prioritise the education of girls and recognise the dangers of early marriages and pregnancies.

The government must also step up its efforts by providing adequate resources to support social workers. This includes funding, transportation, healthcare services, and comprehensive training to equip social workers for the challenges they face. Integrating comprehensive sex education into school curricula is another crucial step.