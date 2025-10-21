Address Uganda’s housing crisis

According to the findings of the National Population and Housing Census 2024, 60 percent of Ugandans still live in informal settlements or inadequate housing conditions. This housing crisis is attributed to high population growth, rapid urbanisation and economic disparities. Every year, 1,000,000 Ugandans are born, putting pressure on the country’s housing sector.

Uganda's population was 45,905,417 as of May 2024, according to the National Population and Housing Census 2024. This figure represents an average annual growth rate of 2.9 percent since the previous census in 2014. The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development states that this, coupled with an urbanisation growth rate of 5.4 percent, means that the country must build 300,000 housing units annually to bridge the 2.6 million housing deficit gap.

A key factor in the housing crisis is rural-urban migration, with people, mostly the youth leaving rural areas and going to towns and cities in search of jobs and better standards of living. The movement of people from rural to urban areas has led to the mushrooming of slums in towns and cities countrywide. These slums are characterised by poor-quality houses, many unfit for human habitation. Sanitary conditions are also way below the minimum standards, with some residents easing themselves in polythene bags and dumping their excrement in drainage channels. Rent for the few available decent housing in urban areas is too high for the low-income earners to afford, relegating them to the squalor in the slums.

The situation is compounded by the fact that the government has left the cardinal duty of providing housing to citizens to individuals and private companies. The problem with this arrangement is that these companies and individuals are, in most cases, only interested in making profits. So they do not build low-cost houses, instead concentrating on catering to the needs of middle-and upper-class citizens. To resolve this crisis, the government should build low-cost houses in urban areas. This can be done through public-private arrangements with willing companies.

The authorities should also address the causes of rural-urban migration. This can be done by improving social services such as education and healthcare, connecting rural areas to the national electricity grid, and creating employment opportunities through the establishment of industries such as agro-processing factories.