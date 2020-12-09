Address unfair trade terms with Kenya

The issue: Protests Our view: The government needs to be more assertive to correct these regional non-trade barriers to protect our trade rights.

The government should go beyond its January protest note to offset unfair discrimination against its exports to East Community member states. Regrettably, previous intervention at Heads of State summit to resolve this non-trade barriers has not defused the unjust restrictions imposed on Ugandan products, especially by the Kenyan authorities.

Kenya should not be allowed to enforce these inequitable non-tariff barriers unfettered, yet free movement of goods and services are secured under the East African Common Market commitments. Kenya should be brushed down that its blocking of Uganda-made commodities from crossing their border is unacceptable. It should also be chided that its impromptu stopovers plus raids on Ugandan warehouses or warehouses with Ugandan goods, and its unwarranted issuance of quotas for Ugandan-made sugar, besides unnecessary and unending verification that draw blanks, etc, can no longer be entertained.

Our neighbor's acts have rendered our sugarcane, dairy, especially milk, and poultry farmers, manufacturers, or processors of related products to suffer huge losses, with some farmers and manufacturers losing nearly 90 per cent of their outputs, according to Uganda Manufacturers Association.

Sadly, this blockade of Uganda’s exports to Kenya has run unchecked for the last two years. But Kenya is not the only culprit here. Uganda has suffered similar fate with Rwanda, now for three years running with their common border partially closed. This situation is untenable and Uganda cannot continually turn the other cheek as our trading neighbors keep on slapping both of our cheeks to our great trade pains.

Kenya has got to accept that Uganda has been a huge recipient of Kenyan-manufactured goods, but the situation has gradually changed with Uganda building capacity and eating into the share of the East African market as a competent manufacturer and processor of standardised consumer goods.

For its efforts, Uganda remarkably registered trade surplus with Kenya in 2017, likely pulling the trigger of this trade animosity. But Kenya too has got to be happy as it registered remarkable increase in its exports to Uganda in the same period from $1.1b in 2017 to $1.2b in 2018 and 2019.

No doubt, trade experts are right to warn against any retributive measures in this trade war. But Kenya cannot continue to discriminate against Ugandan-manufactured goods on flimsy and selfish grounds while Uganda continues to play fair under the East African Common Market, which guarantees free access and movement of both goods and services.

The government needs to be more assertive to correct these regional non-trade barriers to protect our trade rights. The government should also actively seek out several of the options open, including taking the issue to the East African Court of Justice for redress as proposed by Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA).