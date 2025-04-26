Adjusting speed limit to 30km/h is positive move

This week, the Ministry of Works and Transport in an engagement with members of the public on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), posted as such: “The Traffic & Road Safety (Speed Limit) Regulations 2024 are now officially in force! Here’s what you need to know: Exceed the speed limit by 10–30km/h? That’ll cost you Shs200,000.

Go over by 30km/h or more? Get ready to cough up Shs600,000!” The statement added, “So if you're flying at 100km/h on Northern Bypass (limit: 70km/h) or above 60km/h on Lugogo Bypass (limit: 30km/h)... that's 30 currency points out of your wallet—not the old 10! Let’s keep the roads safe—and your money where it belongs!”

That the traffic laws have been amended to reduce accidents on the roads is a welcome move in a country with one of the worst traffic death rates in the world.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Uganda ranks among the countries with the highest traffic death rates, estimated at 29 car deaths per 100,000 people.

Globally, crash injuries are estimated to be the eighth leading cause of death for all age groups and the leading cause of death for children and young people between five and 29 years of age. According to the 2024 police crime report, at least 26 people lose their lives every day to murders and accidents.

Of interest is that more than half of the 9,749 deaths registered last year were due to road accidents. Cases of deaths due to road accidents have continued to rise despite several interventions by the government.

At least 5,144 people died in road crashes in 2024, of which 228 were drivers, 1,720 motorcyclists, 138 pedal cyclists, 676 were passengers on motorcycles, eight passengers on tricycles, 144 were passengers in light omnibuses, eight passengers on medium omnibuses, 33 were passengers in heavy omnibuses, 438 passengers in other vehicles, 1,666 were pedestrians and 85 others.

Speeding has been a major contributor to the causes of accidents. But adjusting speed limits alone will not solve the problem.

First, the traffic officers need to implement the law as amended. Looking at it as another money-making venture will only enrich a few corrupt officials and let the number of casualties keep increasing.

Authorities need to ensure that all cars are roadworthy before they are allowed to be driven around. Many times, cars in dangerous mechanical conditions either break down at dangerous places or fail, causing drivers to lose control.

Finally, reckless drivers need to value the lives of other road users.

The 1,666 pedestrians who were killed last year had families and dreams. Every time you drive recklessly, remember that you could easily end a life.

Adjusting speed limits is a positive move, but we need every road user to play their part to reduce deaths on their roads.