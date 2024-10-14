Afcon projects shouldn’t violate workers’ rights

The excitement about the East African region hosting the continent in 2027 will slowly start to build in the near future.

If it hasn’t sunk in, it will eventually once Uganda starts to unveil the stadium infrastructure that will be used for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Currently, the plan submitted to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) is to have three stadiums apiece in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The latter has already penciled in Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, as one of the three stadiums that will be used for the football extravaganza.

Plans are underway to construct stadiums in Hoima and Lira districts. In the case of Hoima, the ground was broken and the contractor is on site.

Even before the concrete gets above the ground, allegations of violation of workers’ rights have surfaced.

Turkish firm, Suuma Construction Company, one of the most reputable in stadium construction across Africa, is on the spot over alleged forced HIV/Aids testing on workers.

The casual labourers, some of whom have given television interviews, are reportedly being subjected to involuntary HIV testing.

This is being done without informed consent and those who have been found positive have had their employment contracts terminated.

The treatment of terminated employees based on their HIV status not only violates their dignity but also contradicts Uganda's labour laws and international human rights.

In response, the Ministry of Education and Sports, the supervisors of the ongoing project, promised to carry out a thorough investigation into the allegations raised by Hoima West Member of Parliament Joseph Ruyonga and the workers.

If not handled now, the construction company will act like they have a licence to overstep even further and even compromise payment schedules and safety protocols.

It’s critical to understand that most of the people who will benefit from the employment being provided today may still view this as a privilege and not a case of mutual benefit.

In such cases, we entrust and task the government to fight for the interests of the less powerful and ensure that those with power, influence and money respect the law and workers’ rights.

Globally, it is common that with every major construction project, companies will use cheap labour and this often widens the leeway for the investors to violate rights.

You must have read, heard or seen so many stories surrounding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the first to be hosted by an Arab country.