AI-powered traffic lights a smart move for Kampala

This week, Kampala Capital City Authority and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) announced new Artificial Intelligence (AI) led traffic lights in an effort to reduce congestion. The traffic lights that use AI technology called Moderato detect activities on the roads and quickly take action by releasing traffic on congested lanes. The Shs47b project, funded by the government of Japan, saw the redesign of city junctions and the establishment of more lanes, traffic lights and zebra crossings.

The first phase of the project included 256 traffic signals erected at 30 key intersections since the project started in October 2022. With Uganda losing about Shs500m daily in traffic jams, according to the government, and individuals losing at least 52 working days every year due to congestion, the smart traffic lights are meant to reduce human interventions, with traffic wardens and police officers often forced to work in difficult weather conditions.

Traffic congestion in Kampala affects productivity, contributes to pollution and accidents, making travel in and around the city a nightmare. But like Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago warned, “If we do not have strong measures to safeguard and maintain this initiative, it risks becoming a white elephant. The duty we have is to sustain these projects because they contribute immensely to improving transport mobility.” We have seen this from projects such as police cameras that have, on many occasions, failed to work.

In 2022, this publication reported that nearly four in every 10 State-run security cameras installed on buildings, inner-city roads and along highways to catch criminals were dysfunctional. Highly-placed sources said at the time that 900 cameras in Kampala Metropolitan, which combines the capital and the neighbouring Wakiso and Mukono districts, did not work. If neglected, the smart traffic lights could suffer the same fate. We also appeal to the public to protect these lights from vandals. Several projects, including electricity, road, and railway infrastructure, among others, have been the targets of vandalism. These are expensive public projects that cost the taxpayers a lot of money.