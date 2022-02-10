Aid for teachers should be sustainable

The news that plans to deliver the long promised assistance due to private teachers are underway, is indeed welcome.

The programme to disburse monies aimed at providing relief for private teachers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, is to be implemented by the ministries of Gender, education and local government and the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U). This is a timely intervention as many teachers have struggled to pay the bills and feed their families when their source of livelihood was cut off and their employers could not afford to pay salaries.

Many teachers were reported to have changed careers or found alternative sources of income to tide them over. The reopening of schools this January was particularly hard for private schools trying to balance fulfilling Ministry of Health standard operating procedures requirements, keeping the bulbs on and attracting the teachers to return to the classroom amid loan repayments and other financial challenges.

Teachers have weathered a harsh storm in order to provide a learning environment for the nation’s children. Indeed, the struggle is far from over as many struggle to adopt the abridged curriculum while making up for lost time in order to prepare the students for the various assessment levels. The planned Shs30b package is a substantial expenditure but when the grand total has been broken down to the various recipients, while it is a handy intervention, it is less than ideal in terms of providing sustainable solutions for the private players in the education sector. Private schools and their teachers still need much more support. In addition to the cash, government should consider other forms of assistance such as credit support, capacity building and policy enhancement in order to increase the resilience of the private schools.

This will go a long way in providing both direction and inclusion for these private players, as well as an avenue for government to keep a keener eye on the activities and performance of the sector.