Aim to increase mental health awareness for all

Uganda is ranked among the top six countries in Africa in terms of depressive disorders, while 2.9 percent live with anxiety disorders (World Health Organistion 2020). Last year, a report attributed to the Ministry of Health was released indicating that 14 million Ugandans have mental health challenges.

The findings received national attention and sparked a national discussion on mental health problems in the country. Since then, attention towards addressing mental health problems has gained increased recognition.

Mental health for young people is critical in the current situation of Uganda to facilitate their ability to learn, thrive in school and obtain gainful employment. Evidence has demonstrated that students who receive socio-emotional and mental health support achieve better academically.

Failure to adequately address the mental health needs of young people has both short-term and long-term negative consequences and spans across family, community and the nation at large.

According to the World Health Organisation, globally, one in 10 children and adolescents experience mental disorders, with half of them beginning by the age of 14 years.

Evidence shows that the game changers in addressing mental health for young people are keeping young people in school, positive parenting and family strengthening, addressing school based/peer violence, improved access to services among others.

This comes with increased investment in mental health. However, limited funding has been pointed out as the single most impediment to realizing mental health for young people and adults globally and here in Uganda.

Research shows that for every $1 invested in treatment for common mental health issues, there is a return on investment of $ 4 in improved health and productivity.

Realising positive mental health for our young people requires strong leadership, collective action and consensus, and you and I each have a role to play.