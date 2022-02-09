Aim to keep the economy fully open

Mukwano Shopping Arcade in Kampala on August 3, 2021. In a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, government enforced two nationwide lockdowns. However, many businesses are struggling to pick up despite the reopening of the economy. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI.

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Covid-19
  • Our view: Let us not forget the simple and extremely basic but all too important health measures to help us stay safe such as washing hands with soap and clean water, use of hand sanitizers, wearing face masks while in public, keeping social distance as much as you can and getting vaccinated at the earliest opportunity. 

Yesterday we reported that Uganda has registered a 77 percent decline in reported Covid-19 infections, four weeks after the government reopened the economy.

