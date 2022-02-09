Aim to keep the economy fully open

Yesterday we reported that Uganda has registered a 77 percent decline in reported Covid-19 infections, four weeks after the government reopened the economy.

While this should be cause for relief and a pat on the back for a job well-done in containing the virus, some health experts we interviewed say the decline could be because testing by the Ministry of Health is not targeting communities where the virus is circulating, but travelers who test for international health regulatory requirements while others say it could be a result of the warm weather and other factors. (See Daily Monitor February 8, “Ray of hope as Covid-19 infections fall).

Just this week, curfew for boda boda operators was lifted. They were the last group to be fully reopened and with the President’s pronouncement on their curfew regulations, the economy is now truly fully reopened. The reopening has seen the population immerse its self deeply to restoring what was lost during the lockdowns and try to start afresh for those who lost it all. And now with the report in decline in the number reported Covid-19 infections, all seems to be going according to plan.

However, only a fool throws caution to wind. Now that we have tasted what it feels like to be fully operational again, we should do all it takes to stay away from lockdowns induced by Covid-19.

Regardless of what health experts think is the cause of the decline in infections, the onus is on us, individually to do everything in our power to stay safe and healthy. We know all too well how Covid-19 can ravish and disrupt our livelihoods and are in no need of daily reminders.