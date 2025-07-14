Alcoholism: Time for Ugandans to sober up

Uganda has the unenviable distinction of being the biggest consumer of alcohol on the African continent. According to the World Health Organisation, Uganda currently consumes 12.2 litres of alcohol per person annually. This is much higher than the African region average of 6.3 litres, and the global average of 6.18 litres per person per year.

A recently released white paper by the Coalition Against Illicit Alcohol Uganda states that 65 percent of alcohol consumed in Uganda is illicit. Karamoja Sub-region in eastern Uganda has the highest consumption of alcohol at 46 percent. Most of the alcohol consumed in this sub-region is crude illicit gin (waragi) that poses a serious risk to the health of locals.

This crude gin that is made by unregulated distillers sometimes contains methanol, which is harmful to human health. Over the years, several people across the country have lost their lives, and others have been maimed after consuming this harmful alcohol. Most of the crude waragi consumed in Karamoja is transported from other parts of the country into the sub-region where it is preferred because many of the locals cannot afford the legal brands of alcohol.

As a result of the availability of this cheap, albeit dangerous alcohol, Karamoja Sub-region is struggling with rampant alcoholism, with men more affected than women. Leaders in the sub-region have lamented that many locals waste time taking alcohol instead of engaging in productive activities.

Some men in the sub-region have abandoned the duties of catering for their families, spending all the money they have on alcohol while their wives and children have nothing to eat. Leaders and security officials in Karamoja have also attributed the high crime in the sub-region to alcohol abuse. They say alcoholism fuels domestic violence and the rampant cattle rustling in the sub-region.

They also say youth in the sub-region consume waragi to give them courage before engaging in cattle rustling and other criminal activities. We commend the police for impounding and destroying 15,000 litres of crude waragi destined for Kotido District in Karamoja.

This is a step in the right direction to save the sub-region from the scourge of alcoholism that has hindered its development. The crackdown against illicit alcohol should also be conducted in other parts of the country to safeguard the health of the public and ensure more time is spent on doing productive activities. Furthermore, the government should also step up efforts to educate the public against excessive consumption of alcohol because even the legal alcohol when taken in excessive quantities is detrimental to the health of the consumer.

Excessive consumption of alcohol causes diseases such as cirrhosis, heart disease, and various cancers, among others. It also leads to reckless behaviour that endangers lives, such as speeding and irresponsible sexual behaviour that exposes people to sexually transmitted diseases.