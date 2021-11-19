All terrorism suspects deserve a day in court

Ugandans are still coming to terms with the shock that gripped the country on Tuesday morning after twin bombs went off in the capital, Kampala.

The attacks occurred within minutes of each other with suicide bombers detonating a device near Parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station.

In the wake of the attacks, police have arrested 21 people, but also shot dead five suspects. A story by this newspaper on Friday gave the conflicting accounts of the death of Sheikh Abbas Mohammad Kilevu.

Sheikh Kilevu, an Imam at the Fulkan Mosque in Gangu, Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality in Wakiso District, was shot dead by the counter-terrorism squad in a morning raid at his home in Mpigi District.

Security forces claim Kilevu was one of the recruiters of the suicide bombers that carried out attacks. But the family and community members claim Kilevu was killed in cold blood, raising the need for due process as we search for justice for those that lost lives and property this week.

The law enforcers should be commended for quickly piecing together evidence and making arrests, but due process must be followed for justice to be served and this requires that legal matters be resolved according to established rules and principles.

The death of suspects in police custody not only raises some questions, but is also a big blow to the investigations.

Another suspect, Moze, who police say was found in possession of an unexploded improvised explosive device at Nansana-Katooke B Wamala Ward in the morning of the twin blasts, was injured during the chase leading to his arrest. He was, however, announced dead hours later without details of any attempt to save him.

In Ntoroko District, counter-terrorism officers shot dead four suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) members – the rebel group police blame for the attacks – who they say were crossing back to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The suspects might appear guilty in the eyes of the security officers, but it is only court with the right to determine that after a fair hearing. Even as suspects, the accused have rights and freedoms that are inherent as stipulated under Article 20 of the Constitution.

They have a right to be taken to court as soon as possible but in any case, not later than 48 hours from the time of arrest. Their next of kin, lawyers and personal doctors should be allowed reasonable access to them by the security forces.