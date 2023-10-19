Allow ample time for degree review

In May this year, it came to light that some Ugandan students had been rejected by foreign universities over what was then termed “expired” degrees. More than 2000 courses were listed by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in that category. Although the Attorney General later provided guidance that university degrees could not expire, the damage was done.

In June, the NCHE agreed to change the language from expired degrees to reclassify the affected degrees as “due for review”. However, the storm was not over. University heads met with officials of the National Council for Higher Education to agree new rules for reviewing courses. This was one of the avenues to prevent the panic caused by revelations of expired courses. It was proposed that a three-year course be reviewed after nine years while a five-year course would be reviewed after 15 years.

Academic courses are typically reviewed in order to adapt to technological changes and take into account the changing landscape in the world of work.

However, in spite of the communicated proposals on how courses shall be reviewed, the NCHE has now given the higher institutions until November 30, to have the courses reviewed.

A reported 1500 courses remain in the balance and could be scrapped if they do not meet the deadline for review. However, given the number of courses pending review, it seems like an uphill task. The limited time does not resolve the crisis which created all the panic in the first place.

At least three of the leading institutions have more than 100 courses each to get reviewed before the close of November.

As some of the university dons have aptly stated, it is unrealistic to expect the institutions to handle this accreditation of courses amid the regular teaching and administrative workload. To correctly solve this problem, institutions should be given a realistic period of time to get courses accredited or the rush to quickly finish the process of accreditation may create more problems down the line, than it solves.