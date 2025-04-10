Amplify efforts to curb livestock theft

For some time now, the issue of cattle theft in the cattle corridor and other farming communities has been in the news.

The President in his New Year’s message proposed a ban on police bond and to justify it, he cited rampant livestock and coffee theft, which was targeting rural farmers.

Three months later, the livestock-thieving gangs are back to terrorising local communities using new tactics such as slaughtering the stolen animals and transporting carcasses as well as forging animal movement permits.

This growing crime against farmers requires a quick remedy because it is not only putting the lives of farmers at risk to the unscrupulous gangs, but it also demoralizes farmers and stifles the expansion of livestock production as farms are constantly raided and animals cannot be left to pasture at liberty, owing to fears that they will be stolen.

Some farmers have even resorted to locking up their animals within human dwellings to stem the livestock thefts, which reportedly happen mostly at night. This is the time for the police to step up both their community policing initiatives and the highway patrols to apprehend those transporting suspicious cargo, which could potentially include the carcasses of stolen animals.

Now that the problem is well known and the security agencies have even taken time to frame the problem and isolate the tactics used by the criminals, it is time to get to work on policing the highways and inner roads in the affected areas to arrest those engaged in livestock robberies. It is past time for informing and updating the public on the increasing incidence of stolen animals. Security personnel need to go back to the drawing board and formulate an action plan for this new wave of crime.

A concrete campaign should be carried out to arrest anyone caught in the act of livestock theft. The police need to institute measures to ensure this crime does not reach the levels of impunity in the livestock crime hotspots. This will help to stop the crime in its tracks and prevent the gangs and crime networks from growing or deepening, thus making them even harder to uproot. Police should uphold and be vigorous in their mandate to protect life and property.





