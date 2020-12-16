Apply election rules to all the candidates

Our view: As the electoral body, the Electoral Commission should be seen to treat all violators of campaign guidelines equally.

There is increasing prevalence of Covid-19 infections in communities occasioned or escalated by non-adherence to the Ministry of Health’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) on prevention of the pandemic. This has been partly blamed on election campaigns where people congregate in big numbers to attend rallies or public meetings of candidates.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has already summoned two presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi and Patrick Amuriat over alleged violation of the election guidelines for prevention of Covid-19. At the meeting on Wednesday, Kyagulanyi and the EC traded accusations over irregularities on the campaign trail. Kyagulanyi complained of security brutalising him and blocking him from the media houses. The EC counter-blamed him for and violating the SOPs on Covid.

However, no apparent solution was proposed or put on the table. Trading blames will not solve the problem of increasing Covid-19 infections. It is a fact that candidates at every level are violating the SOPs and this could worsen the spread of the pandemic.

But candidates are not the only ones to blame. Security forces have contributed to the mess. The EC too has failed to ensure enforcement of its guideline on election campaigns. Initially, the EC announced that, for prevention of mass spread of Covid-19, campaigns would be virtual using the mass media and other electronic media with minimal public meetings of few people attending while observing the SOPs. This appeared the most reasonable and viable in the prevailing circumstances of the pandemic.

However, the reality on the campaign trail tells a different story. For example, Opposition presidential candidates are not allowed to speak to voters through the mass media, which was recommended by EC and Ministry of Health as the safest campaign tool. Some Opposition candidates have been pulled out of radio stations. On other occasions, the radio shows they booked were cancelled upon threats to the media managers by security agencies. Only the NRM candidate has unlimited access to the media. The EC appears to have no solution to this problem.

Whereas Opposition candidates are not blameless for violating SOPs by addressing crowds, the EC cannot blame them entirely when the alternative campaign avenues, which is the mass media, has been closed to them. Opposition candidates have been barred by police from addressing voters past official time of 6pm yet security personnel keep obstructing them hence they reach the venue too late or not at all.

In Kabale on Saturday, NRM candidate Yoweri Museveni campaigned past 6pm, but the EC did not criticise the action. As the electoral body, the EC should be seen to treat all violators of campaign guidelines equally.

