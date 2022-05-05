Apply environmental laws to reduce pollution

The recently released report on the air quality in our capital city is of major concern. Data from seven months of monitoring showed that air pollution reached its peak in January this year, with air quality levels in parts of Kampala reaching as high as 230 micrograms per cubic meter, 10 times above the tolerable limit. This is seriously detrimental to the health of the city’s residents in terms of putting the population at risk of respiratory illnesses, brain, kidney, liver damage and even birth defects. As per the measurements taken at most of 120 air quality monitoring stations, the air quality ranges from moderate to unhealthy.

The trend of pollution mostly generated from dusty unpaved roads and smoke from exhaust and burning refuse is worrying especially in the absence of zoning for various activities or limits and enforcement of regulations on emissions. Fortunately, the new report comes with some assurance of future action in terms of regulation and enforcement in form of the Kampala Clean Air action plan. With this and the regulations and limits to be enforced by National Environment Management Authority, it is hoped that pollution levels will be cut down and air quality maintained at acceptable levels.

While this is a positive development, these regulations, like other environmental standards before them, should not simply be kept on the books but be enforced to reduce pollution levels. Air quality, like noise levels, water quality and other parameters should be constantly monitored and statistics availed for evaluation and action. A healthier population living with less pollution cuts back on the disease burden, cost of health services and promotes harmonious living within our communities.

The enforcement of similar environmental pollution regulations has not been thorough or successful in the past, breeding chaotic, unlivable spaces where some entities exist at great cost to their neighbours owing to the extent to which they are polluting the air, water bodies and other common spaces.

The effects of environmental pollution are often slow to show or less than obvious but that doesn’t make them any less serious.