Artistes should uphold morals

There are rampant cases of indecency in the country, with musicians and dancers being the biggest culprits. These scantily dressed artistes gyrate and dance in other sexually suggestive ways during music concerts that, unfortunately, even children are allowed to attend.

Even the lyrics to their songs are laden with sexual innuendo and other inappropriate messages that should not be freely uttered in public, let alone in the presence of children.

Many of these artistes are prone to using vulgar language in their songs, videos and everyday interactions with people.

Some of these artistes let arrogance go to their heads, and they start disrespecting and looking down on the very people who helped them acquire the fortune and fame that they flaunt.

They should learn to stay humble in spite of how successful they become in their careers. Artistes need the support of their fans, so they should learn to value them and not take them for granted. Some of the singers, rappers and dancers have cultivated a reputation for violence, flying into a rage and initiating fistfights over petty, childish issues. This unhinged behaviour could partly be blamed on a tendency by some artistes to abuse drugs and alcohol, with some heavily relying on these substances as remedies for stage fright, the stress and pressure of their jobs, among others. Some, however, just indulge in these body-damaging acts for fun and are even unapologetic about it. They shamelessly go as far as composing songs praising the supposed benefits of consuming harmful substances such as marijuana and excessive drinking of alcohol.

In their parlance, they say acting like this makes one cool. However, we assert that this behaviour makes you a fool. Music videos bearing scantily dressed people, dancing obscenely, are played all day and night on numerous TVs, both local and foreign.

Radios play songs bearing vulgar lyrics with reckless abandon. Those with the responsibility to do so, including some parents, are not shielding children from these harmful music videos and vile songs.

Some parents have been embarrassed by their children who copy what they see in these music videos and start singing the obscene songs they hear on radio. It is unfortunate that many youth consider these wayward artistes as role models. They look up to them and try to emulate them.

We call upon the Uganda Communications Commission to diligently ensure that TV and radio stations do not air morally decadent songs and videos. TV and radio stations that break these rules should be penalised and licences of repeat offenders should be revoked.

The Ministry of Ethics and Integrity, its Health counterpart, and religious institutions should sensitise the artistes about morals and dangers of alcoholism and abusing drugs.