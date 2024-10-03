Assist schools to submit scores

The Uganda National Examination Board, released the timetable for the 2024 national examinations, marking the introduction of the first cohort of candidates for the New Lower Secondary Curriculum.

The exams, which start in about a week need a close collaboration between Uneb and the schools so that the learners are not disadvantaged.

The body has announced that more than 100,000 students’ continuous assessment results have not been submitted, adding that only 56 percent of the over 4,000 exam centers have submitted the marks. The rest are still struggling with the data and how long it takes will depend on a number of factors, including training and computer literacy.

The body has set the final deadline for submission of these marks as October 30, which is less than a month from now.

According to the new curriculum, the Continuous assessment scores contribute up to 20 percent of the final exams, while a lack of such marks would render the candidate ungradable. Any ungraded candidate will have no choice, but to repeat the year.

This would be very unfair to the students and their parents, especially given that the duty of submitting such marks lies entirely on the schools.

So, rather than issue threats and scare the candidates who are preparing for their final exams, Uneb should proactively find out why the schools are failing, go ahead and assist them, and have this done smoothly, without alarming the candidates.

For example, some of the teachers have complained about the lack of internet, others have mentioned that the system is not user-friendly and is very hectic, taking, sometimes two days to complete, while others have admitted their limited computer knowledge and lack of training to do this exercise.

Some have mentioned the different criteria, one from Uneb and another from the National Curriculum Development Centre, while others say they are dealing with very large numbers of children, including those who have changed schools in their course of study, which requires transfer of their marks.