At 61, Uganda must carry out reforms

Tomorrow, Uganda celebrates 61 years since it attained Independence from Britain. If Uganda were a human being, it would be 61 years old.

Aging often entails the need to effect changes. At 61, one would be required to watch their diets for aesthetic, general physical health, cardio vascular functioning or regulation of blood sugar. Uganda at 61 should be following in the same pattern and effect changes to allow itself to age gracefully.

In his inaugural speech on October 9, 1962, prime minister Apollo Milton Obote spelt out the need for national unity, political stability, provision of social services and an efficient public service as the vehicles through which Uganda would grow from strength to strength.

Obote faltered along the way. Subsequent governments that promised so much also faltered, yet national unity and political stability are required today as they were 61 years ago.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, adult literacy levels had by 2021 reached the 79 percent mark.

This has largely been due to, among others, the introduction of Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) and the liberalisation of the education sector, which led to the opening of private institutions of higher learning.

Uganda has also made major strides on the economic front. We should, however, be cognisant of the fact that more education and development open the populace’s perception. It develops capacity to see what is wrong and gets the aspiration and capability to do something to right those wrongs.

This perhaps explains why there is an active section of our populace that is agitating for changes in governance.

Whisking political leaders off runways, ‘preventive arrests’, teargasing political opponents, breaking up political assemblies or curtailing political party activity is not sustainable.

The concerns of those who are agitating for change must be addressed if we are to realise national unity and stability, which have eluded us over the last 61 years.

It would be disastrous for Uganda not to have a candid discussion about the current political questions in the same way that it would be if a sick 61-year-old refused to take their medication.

We need to have a candid discussion about the things that have pegged us back and made unity and political stability elusive.

High up on the agenda must be the contestations about the elections. We must have discussions around electoral reforms.