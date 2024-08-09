Athletes need us in good and bad times

Ugandans tend to forget very fast. It's becoming a trend that cuts across all disciplines, ranging from politics, religion, education, relationships and now sports.

From marching against the corrupt to “celebrating” their release, mental exhaustion seems to be knocking at our door steps.

American author Stephen King, quoted in London-based Independent in 1996, said: “Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.”

World and Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei paints that true picture of a talented and successful person. He suffered ridicule following an unfortunate incident during the 2017 World Cross Country Championships at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Cheptegei, who had led the men’s race and was left with less than 800 metres to clinch the title, staggered home to finish in 30th place following a stomach complication.

Many mocked him on social media, but the rest is history. There have been mixed reactions since Cheptegei and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Jacob Kiplimo pulled out of the 5,000-metre race at the Paris games, citing fatigue and bad shape.

The euphoria towards the games was further dampened on Tuesday night after the Tokyo 2020 3,000m Steeplechase gold medalist Peruth Chemutai failed to defend her title, bringing home silver.

But here is the elephant in the room, we tend to celebrate their [athletes] victory and castigate them for failure, instead of giving them warmth and standing tall with them in their lowest moments.

We ought to be patriotic and positive as a nation. Just like the fight against corruption is for all of us, anyone who mocks our senior or junior athletes is not with us. He or she is with the enemy.

While different Ugandans became expert tacticians, giving accounts of how Peruth should have won the gold medal on Tuesday, we woke up to a sweet post yesterday morning from the Uganda Athletics Federation. It read: “A very good morning Ugandans. Every medal counts. And this is how we celebrate it. Peruth Chemutai for silver, new national record @ChemutaiPerut @Paris2024 @Olympics’’.

The team (officials, athletes and coaches) were dancing, with Peruth at the centre of jubilations. This is the patriotic Uganda we want. Celebrating small gains and fighting until you’re the last man and or woman standing.

There are more other positives already in this Olympics, with 21-year-old Leonard Chemutai who ran in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase final on Wednesday night and Oscar Chelimo as well qualifying for the 5,000 metres final, and the women’s and men’s marathons slated for this weekend. We could see new entrants on our medal cabinet.