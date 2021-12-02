Audit is key in fight against HIV/Aids

It is encouraging to note that we have made significant strides in the fight to reduce the spread and severity of HIV/Aids.

Four decades since the scourge was first reported in the country, the country has a lot to evaluate. There have been losses and gains along the way including lives lost from sickness while others were saved through measures like prevention of mother-to-child transmission.

Uganda’s scientists came up with Nevirapine, the drug given to mothers along with recommendations on drug combinations that are effective in treating opportunistic infections that come along with HIV. Since 1997, we have registered a reduction in national prevalence of infection from 18 percent to 5.4 percent in 2020.

With the gains made, the approaches that have worked should be sustained, especially during these particularly tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic that threatened to reverse the strides made in availability of treatment and adherence to drug regimens.

An evaluation is necessary, especially to note any regression recorded during the times of Covid-19 restrictions and make plans to address these.

Key to note is the impact of reported spikes in sexual assault, teenage pregnancies and early introduction to sexual activity as linked to the school closures.

Also important to register is the reduction in economic welfare as result of job losses and business shutdown, which may have put vulnerable sections of the public at the risk of hunger or malnutrition, which affects adherence to HIV medication.

Government, civil society and the other structures that support the fight against HIV may also need to revisit the HIV awareness and prevention campaigns to determine if they are still appropriate and effective in the current conditions or if adjustments are needed in order to boost our efforts in reducing HIV infection, promoting safe conduct and emphasising adherence to treatment.

A review is also necessary to determine if we are allocating sufficient resources to the prevention campaign as well as to the procurement of necessary and appropriate treatment to keep us on track to achieving the anticipated end of the HIV/Aids threat by 2030.

