Auditor General’s concerns with honesty

Last week, the government ‘quietly’ acquired a Shs1.3 trillion loan from the domestic market thanks to a private placement amongst its primary dealers. This week, it also hopes to ‘quietly’ raise another Shs235 billion from yet another treasury bill auction in the domestic market.

The government has made it abundantly clear that the money obtained from the two treasury bill auctions will be used to support its Shs3.5 trillion supplementary budget. This high-interest rate borrowing spree from the domestic market is disturbing on many levels.

In its latest debt sustainability analysis report, the Finance ministry makes clear that “domestic interest payments continue to form the bulk of interest payments given their high cost of issuance as compared to external interest payments that continue to be predominantly concessional rates.”

It is indeed true—as the country’s budget wonks have been at pains to stress—that a cold shoulder from the global north has forced the government’s hand. This is insofar as sidestepping non-concessional loans is concerned. A rich body of evidence, however, shows that the government has aggravated matters by playing the bad hand badly.

The government is using the non-concessional loans, which typically have a short maturing period, on insidious forms of consumptive activity such as wages and administration costs. The country’s public debt management framework stipulates that such commercial loans should be expended on projects with the ability to cover the interest on credit and ability to generate adequate fiscal return.

The aforesaid rule is never followed to the letter, and the consequences of such actions are persistent in their inflicting of debt mayhem. We share the Auditor General’s concerns over the troubling rollover of liquidity papers and more. The Treasury’s top brass ought to make smart decisions to avoid burdening the country’s already constrained resource envelope.

The carelessness evidenced in the approval of loan agreements in which due diligence has not been undertaken is an utter no-no. The country’s budget wonks should also seek immediate answers as to why Uganda severally ends up stuck in development dead ends. The Auditor General mentioned the hydropower plant project on River Muzizi for one. There is, sadly, a litany of others.

Also, in removing the economic straitjacket known to suffocate poor countries like Uganda, state actors should not brazenly burn bridges in the international community as has been the case following the enactment of an anti-gay law. Unconditional debt relief and adequate grant-based financing can do Uganda’s anaemic economy a world of good. An extensive round of diplomacy in the global north is therefore something that should be seriously considered. If it has not already. Put simply, there is work to be done.