Avert govt sanctions crippling NGO sector

There was a time when Uganda’s Civil Society Sector (CSO), especially non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and other similar institutions were said to be vibrant and thriving. That period is, increasingly, a distant memory.

The environment for NGOs has in the past few years become very restrictive as government has mounted a continuous crackdown on individuals, specific organisations and also the sector through a number of sanctions. We don’t intend to debate the merits and demerits of these actions as some have been challenged in the courts of law.

On August 20, 2021, the government suspended the operations of 54 NGOs due to “non-compliance” with the NGO Act 2016. According to the National Bureau for NGOs, 23 NGOs were operating with expired permits, 15 NGOs had failed to file annual returns and audited books of account to the NGO Bureau, and 16 NGOs were operating without registering with the Bureau.

Attempts to have some of them resume operations are yet to yield fruits even as the affected entities and other sector players claim witch hunt.

Earlier, the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), which provides financial and technical support to both state and non-state actors in areas such as democracy, human rights, and rule of law was, on January 2, 2021, suspended on orders of President Museveni on allegations that its funds were “used to finance activities and organisations designed to subvert [the] Government under the guise of improving governance.”

The moves by government have been seen as part of a wider campaign to intensify intimidation and harassment of these organisations and restricting rights to freedom of expression and association and prohibiting activities of independent civil society organisations that are perceived as critical of the authorities.

There are genuine concerns, in allegations made by government, like money laundering, suspicions that resources are either stolen or wasted. We believe these should be backed by evidence from government and attendant sanctions like prosecution. Crippling an otherwise would-be vibrant sector is not the answer.

NGOs, in a country like Uganda, play a key role given that the state doesn’t have sufficient resources to cater for the needs and services of the entire population. They deliver human services, and protect human rights among others. There are also questions of accountability that require the state to be put on its toes to function better. Many NGOs in this line of work have had their activities severely affected by the actions of government.

Individuals working in these organisations as well as Ugandans relying on their services or advocacy have been greatly affected.

We call on authorities to find quick and lasting solutions to the current impasse in line with the Uganda’s Constitution and our obligations regarding international human rights.

