Avoid polythene bag use while cooking 

Scientists have cautioned the public about the dangers of consuming food that has been prepared in polythene bags, warning of cancer-causing substances. This was revealed during a cancer sensitisation drive organised by the Rotary Club of Bushenyi last week. These concerns stem from the possibility of harmful chemicals leaching into food, particularly when exposed to high temperatures.

Polythene bags, commonly used for food storage and preparation, are made from polyethylene, a type of plastic. Polyethylene is widely utilised due to its low cost, flexibility, and resistance to moisture and chemicals. However, concerns arise when food is exposed to high temperatures, such as when boiling or cooking, as heat can potentially facilitate the release of harmful substances such as phthalates and bisphenol-A (BPA) from the plastic into the food.

These chemicals are known as endocrine disruptors, meaning they can interfere with the hormonal balance in the body.

Studies have linked exposure to phthalates and BPA with adverse health effects, including developmental issues and increased cancer risks in humans. It is prudent to take precautions to minimise potential risks by adopting use of alternative food storage materials such as glass, stainless steel, or food-grade silicone containers for food storage to avoid contact between plastic and food.

The public should be sensitised to follow proper cooking practices. Whenever possible, we should opt for traditional cooking methods such as use of banana leaves when preparing local foods such as matooke to reduce the use of kaveera.

To better understand the potential health risks associated with polythene bags, regulatory bodies, health organisations, and the food industry should invest in comprehensive studies to assess the long-term effects of polythene bag usage on human health. Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives can help inform consumers about the potential risks and precautionary measures they can take.