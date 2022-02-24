Prime

Ban on vending axes, machetes is welcome

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga,  at a recent press conference in Kampala. PHOTO | FILE

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Vending of raw tools

Our view: Since Ugandans are known for not observing bans and authorities also like to give up along the way, it would be prudent if a special team is set up to implement this ban just with street vending of food in down town Kampala.

On Monday this week,  the Commissioner of Police, Mr  Fred Enanga announced that going forward, street vending of tools such as knives, machetes, axes and hammers, among others, had  been banned.

