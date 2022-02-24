Ban on vending axes, machetes is welcome

On Monday this week, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fred Enanga announced that going forward, street vending of tools such as knives, machetes, axes and hammers, among others, had been banned.

Mr Enanga explained that criminals had been taking advantage of the easy accessibility of the aforementioned raw tools, as they are sold all over the city streets, to harass motorists and pedestrians when night falls.

The move by the police and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is welcome although delayed. This is because we have occasionally seen vendors, especially youth, at traffic hold ups selling these tools but one wonders where they would end up.

Additionally because they are sold cheaply, many motorists have opted to acquire the tools and now move with them in their vehicles for various reasons.

In some instances, we have witnessed motorists use these tools to attack others in case of traffic misunderstandings which have resulted into bodily harm.

Important to note is that these are the same tools that are used during house break – ins in most communities.

Early last month, police reported that they had arrested criminals that attack people who use the Northern by-pass. Prior to the police action, social media had been awash with videos and images of people who had been severely attacked by thugs using stones and some of these raw tools on the Northern by-pass and highways.

We think that if well implemented, the ban will help curb insecurity in the Kampala Metropolitan area and the country at large.

However, since Ugandans are known for not observing bans and authorities also like to relax along the way, it would be prudent if a special team is set up to implement this ban just like with street vending of food in downtown Kampala. Likewise, authorities need to pass by-laws to that effect so that in case one is caught buying the banned tools from street vendors they are heavily punished. This will help deter the practice of selling and buying the banned tools.

