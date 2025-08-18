Be extra careful at Namboole today

The tickets for today’s Africa Nations Championship (Chan) 2024 clash between Uganda Cranes and South Africa were sold out last Friday. Initially, the ordinary tickets that cost Shs10,000, predictably, were the first to run out. By 9pm last Friday, the ones going for Shs30,000 and Sh50,000 were no more as the website closed to traffic. The Mandela National Stadium, Namboole will be packed to the rafters. The national team – Uganda Cranes – are on the brink of something unseen before.

Uganda has been to six of the seven previous editions of the Chan but never made it out of the groups. As co-hosts, it feels different. All that this team needs to do is avoid defeat to seal a place in the knockouts. Victory over Bafana Bafana would ensure Uganda play their quarterfinal fixture at Namboole. If the two scenarios were to happen, it will create pandemonium among the 40,000 fans. Failure will be hard to take but in sport, just like in life, you must always be ready for the joy that success brings and endure the pain if the coin flipped.

While focus will be on events on the pitch, some of the attention must be reserved for other events in and around Namboole. Overall, the security deployment at the stadium and beyond has been unseen as per the requirements of the organisers – the Confederation of African Football (Caf). A small reminder to all involved that stadium safety involves preventing hazards like injuries from slip-and-falls, falls from heights, food-borne illnesses, and security threats such as fights or active shooters.

However, you are your own guard before even thinking about the event managers. If you do not have to, do not carry a handbag to the stadium unless it contains essential medicine you must have. It would be smart of you to wear tight clothes that can hold your phone and any other essentials close to the body in order to deflect attention from your belongings. Sneakers and any other type of closed shoes should be the only option you think of. We are not sounding an alarm bell of an insecure environment but calling for vigilance.

Also, do not go to Namboole expecting one result – success on the pitch. What if Uganda does not deliver the desired result? In an instant, our hopes will turn into a parade to blame everyone and anyone. The players on the pitch have to be extra careful too, every mistake could be fatal to the team’s hopes whereas a moment of brilliance could be memorable. Good luck Uganda Cranes!



