Be humane while carrying out boda boda crackdown

The spotlight this week has been on the carnage on the roads, especially those caused by boda boda accidents. This was after the Uganda Police Force released graphic CCTV footage of boda boda accidents.

According to a police report, last month alone, 1,378 accidents were registered across the country and of these, 227 accidents were fatal, 705 were serious, and 446 were minor.

Spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, ASP Faridah Nampiima, said last year 4,159 road accident fatalities countrywide were recorded. Of these 1,390 involved motorcycle riders while 528 were passengers on motorcycles, translating to about four people dying from boda boda accidents every day and about 116 every month.

In light of these alarming statistics, police announced a crackdown on errant boda boda riders beginning Monday, November 7. The police say they will arrest those who have refused to wear helmets, reflective jackets and those without driving permits.

Those with motorcycles in bad mechanical condition and those carrying more than one passenger will not be spared.

This is a welcome development as people getting injured and losing their lives to boda boda accidents has to be stopped. But we appeal to the men and women in uniform to be humane and follow the law as they carry out this important operation. These suspects have rights that have to be respected.

Security personnel have often been accused of being high-handed when carrying out arrests. Whereas the law states that necessary force has to be applied when arresting a suspect, police officers have many times been accused of being brutal and using more force than required.

Officers should also not use this operation as an opportunity to extort money from lawbreakers. The operation is meant to reduce the rate of boda boda accidents, and not enrich a few officers.

Members of the police should also not endanger the lives of boda boda riders, passengers and other road users when arresting errant riders. One infamous picture online shows a traffic officer attempting to arrest a rider on a moving boda boda.

Finally, the goal of this operation is to reduce the number of accidents on the roads, and not fill up police compounds with motorcycles and suspects. We appeal to the authorities to keep sensitising the boda boda cyclist even as the operation goes on. For in the end it is the mindset change that will reduce the number of accidents on the roads.