Be responsible, drive carefully

The general rule of thumb is that you should be able to see the rear tyres of the car in front of you and if you cannot, then you are too close. PHOTO/file

What you need to know:

The issue: Road safety

Our view: ...it shouldn’t be because of police presence on the roads that we behave, it should be out of individual responsibility. The onus is on us all to ensure that we have safe travels and happy holidays.

As is the norm, every year at this time, many of us travel upcountry to be with family as we celebrate Christmas and the New Year festivities. This year is no exception. Many have already embarked on this annual journey and others will follow suit. This is evidenced by the high volume of traffic on many highways with both public service and private vehicles plying their routes of choice. Not even the hiked transport fares can deter those determined to make the journey. A survey by this newspaper early this week revealed that taxi and bus fares showed a sudden surge in prices, which operators said was essential to keep them in business. Fares for  travel by taxi from Kampala to Mbale was hiked from Shs30,000 to Shs40,000,  Jinja from Shs 15,000 to Shs20,000, Kampala to Mbarara    Shs30,000    Shs40,000  and the list goes on. And yet still, the travelers abound.

