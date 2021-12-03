Prime

Be thorough  with schools reopening plan

Students register and have their temperature readings taken at Luzira Secondary School in October 2020. PHOTO | FILE

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • It is the norm with many such proposals for the concerned parties to start out vigilant when it comes to implementation but wane in enthusiasm with time.  How will we ensure that guidelines are adhered to from the start to the end of the schools term?

Yesterday we reported that the Ministry of Education Covid-19 task force has proposed strategies to be adopted by all schools countrywide to prepare and ensure safe reopening and operations of safe institutions. (See Daily Monitor December 2 “Govt sets new terms for reopening schools”

