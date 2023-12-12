Be vigilant this festive season

The festive season is around the corner, and to some, it is already underway.

Whereas it is a time to make merry, the season comes with a cocktail of events including thanksgiving and family get-togethers, holidays, travelling, wedding parties, shopping in crowded spaces, social hangouts and other business transactions.

All these activities, coupled with the excitement of the season, give opportunity to wrong elements to steal, cheat, rob, and con members of the public of their belongings. They even kill.

Police reports have before indicated an increase in insecurity cases during this period as assailants look to make ends meet for the season. Notably, there is increased mugging, burglary, scammers, and iron bar hitmen.

Already, there are several reports within the urban places of people being waylaid at their gates and assaulted before their belongings are taken.

Many families have also reported increased cases of burglary, which in some extreme cases endangers the lives of occupants if the burglars don’t get what they want fast enough.

Police say there are also various complaints from people who have received calls or texts from fraudsters who claim to be their employers, with fake offers to travel on holidays, or claims of a Christmas gift or package.

It is for these and many other reasons that we ask the public to be extremely vigilant as the festive season kicks in. Make sure the security of your house is tightened, and with well-lit compounds at night.

It is that time of the year when everyone’s guard should be high be it day or night. Make sure you safeguard your property and life, and avoid insecure places.

Relatedly, police have asked members of the public to be wary of suspicious online sites, especially for utility services, which offer very attractive rates for services. They have said scammers create these to make dead-end purchases and steal private information from clients.

The law and order enforcers have also said there are thugs who offer temporary holiday jobs with the aim of stealing money through fees for jobs applications.

And because of the high traffic of online purchases, people have reported cases where they pay for goods which they do not receive or supply goods and services and do not receive the payment from prospective clients.

For this the public has been advised to avoid misleading social media scams.

Importantly, we ask the security agencies to increase night patrols and crack the whip on criminals.