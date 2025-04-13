Boda riders should follow traffic laws

On Friday, a specialised motorcycle training school was launched in Fort Portal City. During the launch, authorities called for stricter enforcement of motorcycle licensing and urged riders to obtain proper driver’s licenses before purchasing and operating motorcycles.

Over the years, boda bodas have become the means of transport of choice for many travellers because of their availability, affordability and ability to navigate crowded streets, especially in Kampala. According to the government, the average motorcycle imports in Uganda are between 140,000 and 150,000 units annually.

Unfortunately, the majority of the operators are neither properly trained nor have permits that allow them to carry nearly 80 percent of commuters, according to police. Uganda Police Force statistics show that nearly 45 percent of deaths caused by road accidents in 2023 were due to motorcycles.

Over the past decade, the spike in motorcycle-related accidents and the opening of wards in hospital facilities dedicated to motorcycle-accident victims has corresponded with a telling increase in imported motorcycles. Because of inadequate training to understand road signs, rules, and safe riding practices, boda boda accidents have become a serious issue.

According to the 2024 Annual Police Crime Report, motorcyclist deaths rose from 1,520 in 2023 to 1,720 in 2024. Passenger deaths related to motorcycles increased from 614 to 676.

Tricycle passenger fatalities totalled eight in 2024. Reported road crashes surged by 6.4 percent, from 23,608 in 2023 to 25,107 in 2024.

Overall road crash fatalities rose by 7 percent, from 4,806 to 5,144. If Uganda is to reduce the number of lives lost due to boda boda accidents, then all stakeholders must join hands. This should take effort from the riders, government, private companies and civil society.

Uganda already has laws that govern the boda boda sector, but implementation has always been a problem. Take the helmet and reflector jacket directive that brought some kind of sanity to our roads.

After police stopped the operation that led to the arrest of those flouting the directive, helmets and reflector jackets slowly started disappearing from the streets.

The different stakeholders need to channel time and resources to educate the boda boda operators on safe riding practices.

Then passengers have a big role in policing the boda boda industry. If passengers could boycott the riders who disobey directives and traffic laws, then the riders would be more disciplined.

Finally, to the boda boda riders. If not for the passengers you carry, please have some regard for your life. Accidents can leave you permanently scarred, disabled or dead. Follow the traffic laws to keep everyone safe.