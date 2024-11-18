Border delays highlight need for digital reforms

The recent Internet breakdown at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has thrown East Africa’s critical trade routes into disarray. More than 1,250 trucks are stranded daily at the Uganda-Kenya borders, with queues stretching as far as seven kilometres at Malaba and five kilometres at Busia. The disruption emphasises the vulnerability of regional trade to digital infrastructure failures, highlighting an urgent need for more resilient systems.

Truck drivers and traders face mounting costs due to delays. Each idle day increases expenses for fuel, food, and accommodation, adding to the financial burden on businesses. For landlocked countries like Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan, which rely heavily on the Port of Mombasa; these interruptions threaten supply chains and economic stability. The ripple effects include delayed goods delivery, increased consumer prices, and losses for traders unable to meet deadlines.

Moreover, the delays pose significant health and safety risks for drivers. Many lack access to proper sanitation facilities during the long waits, exacerbating health concerns.

Congested borders also increase the risk of theft and other security challenges, creating additional pressure on drivers and transporters.

The crisis raises questions about the preparedness of our government, and neighbours, in managing digital disruptions. Given the central role technology plays in trade facilitation, the KRA's system failure demonstrates the need for robust contingency plans. Implementing alternative processes, such as offline verification mechanisms, could mitigate the impact of future breakdowns. Additionally, investing in cross-border data-sharing agreements and emergency response strategies would strengthen regional trade networks.

This incident is a wake-up call for the East African Community to prioritise digital infrastructure resilience.

Beyond improving systems, there must be an emphasis on reducing bureaucracy and streamlining processes to prevent bottlenecks. Collaboration among member states is critical to ensuring the seamless movement of goods, even in the face of technical challenges.

Trade is the backbone of economic growth in East Africa, and its disruption reverberates across industries and communities.