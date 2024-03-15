Bring those failing Covid-19 stimulus package to account

Reports that billions of shillings remain unutilised for intended purpose inside the vaults of commercial banks come as a costly slap in the face of businesses struggling with post-Covid-19 financial distress.

In November 2021, the government launched what should have been an exciting Shs200 billion stimulus package to help businesses facing insolvency imposed by the Covid-19 lock-downs.

Under the operating guidelines, businesses employing between 5-49 people, with an annual turn-over of between Shs10 million and Shs100 million, were prioritised.

The money would go through the Uganda Development Bank. Selected commercial banks and micro-finance deposit-taking institutions were then supposed to draw from it for onward lending to small businesses in cheap credit.

The deal was that the government would provide an initial deposit of Shs100 billion, then participating financial institutions would match that contribution with an equal amount to form a consortium pool of Shs200 billion.

Labelled the Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF), most of the billions, however, remain undisbursed. And yet thousands of businesses have folded due to cash-flow stresses in the punishing post-pandemic economic downturn. The participating institutions could, in effect, be accused of committing economic sabotage.

Bank of Uganda’s executive director for finance, Mr Richard Byarugaba, oversees the SBRF and has acknowledged the deplorable situation. He told this newspaper in a story we published this week that the Central Bank “understands the commercial banks are not giving people who need this money when they apply and this challenge is being addressed”. Only the eternal optimist will be holding their breath, expecting a quick resolution.

Two theories have emerged as a possible explanation for the seeming skullduggery perpetrated by the commercial banks: one; that they are sitting on the cash in self-interest.

SRBF loans came with very generous terms at a discounted annual interest rate of just 10 percent charged on only the government component. A borrower was only liable to pay interest on half their loan since the government portion was designed as a grant.

SBRF loans also came with a one-year repayment grace period. So, the suspicion is that the banks had little incentive to ‘undermine’ their own portfolios. The business fraternity will be livid to learn that only Shs8 billion out of the Shs200 billion has been loaned-out.

The other theory is that our notoriously risk-averse financial institutions chose to make hay, reaping huge returns by stashing the cash in safe government paper; treasury bills and bonds.

While BoU says it is looking into why the SRBF has floundered, a proper forensic audit should be considered with a view to punishing those responsible for this apparent chicanery.