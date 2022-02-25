Budget better for disasters with onset of rain season

This week, the weatherman made the announcement that many farmers had been waiting for. In a tweet on their social media handle, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) said the March-April-May rain season is here and near normal to above normal rainfall was predicted over most parts of the country.

They advised the public and urban authorities to desilt drainage systems, clear drainage and remove blockage, enhance disease surveillance in flood-prone areas and enhance good sanitation and health practices.

UNMA, however, also warned of the increased likelihood that the onset of rains will be characterised by severe thunderstorms and hailstorms associated with lightning. Indeed, the Thursday downpour experienced by residents of Kampala and surrounding areas was a peek into what might come in the next few weeks.

As is usually the case, the rainfall season will have effects on the disaster management sector as landslides, water level rise, floods and water logging are among the anticipated impacts.

Dr Bob Alex Ogwang, the executive director of UNMA, says: “Floods are expected to occur in low lying areas and flash floods in urban areas like Kampala. Landslides are expected in highland areas of Rwenzori, Kigezi and Elgon. These areas should undertake integrated flood management, flood preparedness and mitigation strategies.”

Entebbe Town was among the first areas to be hit this particular season. Vast parts of the town were last week reduced to a pile of debris after strong winds toppled trees and de-roofed buildings, including schools and police senior quarters.

The intense winds uprooted landmark trees and flying iron sheets which, luckily injured nobody. And as usual, residents were left helpless, pleading for government and well-wishers to come to their rescue.

At the beginning of last year, government released the first national risk and vulnerability atlas, showing parts of the country that are prone to natural disasters.

The atlas identified seven types of disasters that strike diverse parts of the country in different seasons. These include floods, drought, lightning, earthquakes, landslides, hailstorms and windstorms.

We hope that with the onset of the rains, government is prepared for any eventualities that might occur. Because until last year, Uganda did not have a relief budget and depend on the goodwill of donors and humanitarian groups. Nothing much seems to have changed.

The contingency funds we depend on from the Ministry of Finance only serve to make sure we respond to a disasters after they have happened.

Instead of firefighting, government should plan and budget around mitigating disasters before they happen.

