Business deals: Make the most of the summit

Of all the Non Aligned Conference sessions so far held, the business forum has been the least encumbered by security and accreditation.

It is not certain whether this was deliberate but it has allowed a basic assessment of the intent that Uganda the host has in terms of harnessing business and investment opportunities out of the NAM, G77+China conferences.

On January 21, 2020 when Uganda was endorsed without qualm by Member States of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to host the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government, little did it occur to some if not many of the member nations that huge part of the agenda of the week-long international conference would also be dedicated to negotiating economic opportunities abound in the various countries.

Uganda, the host of the 19th NAM Summit and the 3rd South Summit, commonly known as the G77 Summit, for the first time in years, seemed intent to cut as much deals across the economic sectors with investors from the NAM - the third largest grouping of member states worldwide after the United Nations (UN).



For the first time in the history of the international organization consisting of 120 countries the host organised not only a combined Summit but also a Business and Investment Forum to run alongside the Summit. The intention, which should be commended, aims to leverage the opportunity during the Summits aimed at promoting trade, tourism, and investment among other benefits. The level of intent and energy that is evident is rare for Uganda’s government technocrats and ministers.



Combined, the G77 and NAM are the world’s largest economic area by GDP, the largest market with more than half of the world’s population, and home to some of the world’s largest conglomerates, corporations with unmatched opportunities for business linkages.

It is perhaps for this reason that Ugandan officials are calling for creation of a business council of sorts to consolidate the 19th NAM Summit and the 3rd South Summit opportunities to facilitate trade, Industry, and Investment which is at the nexus of economic development to the core of the South-to-South cooperation. If this was to be achieved it will engrave Uganda’s legacy as a host for this conference.

With 120 Member States, 17 Observer Countries and 10 Observer organizations – these present a huge potential for trade, investment and economic cooperation at a time when Uganda is strategically looking for external markets after being dropped out of AGOA.