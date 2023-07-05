Calm heads needed following terror alert

The government of Uganda’s response to the latest travel advisory drawing attention to flaws in its security architecture can hardly be described as a rhetoric of measured response. After bullishly saying that Kampala will not “lose sleep” over the travel advisory Washington issued in May, Mr Henry Okello Oryem—who, it must be noted, is one of Uganda’s top diplomats—was yet again his tough-sounding self.

The junior Foreign Affairs minister did not mince his words whilst telling our sister station NTV Uganda on Monday that the Global North has made a habit of “weaponi[sing]” travel advisories. This, coming as it did in the aftermath of London’s issuance—last weekend—of a terror alert to its citizens in and those intending to travel to Uganda, has striking, if sinister, undertones.

Whereas Mr Oryem could well be trading on his abrasive manner and hard-living reputation, the inability of his rhetoric to unfold gracefully, with no careful consideration given to the ethos of diplomats, could send Uganda further down the rabbit hole. Most importantly, evidence—both empirical and anecdotal—suggests that cracks are indeed beginning to show in Uganda’s security architecture.

Just last month, more than 60 people were lost to varying faces of recorded crime amid a disturbing disquiet from state actors. The visceral fears of people staying put in Uganda and indeed of those harbouring thoughts of visiting the country cannot be wished away.

While spot checks carried out by the top brass of the country’s security architecture on Tuesday are refreshing, past precedents show that such actions are performative. While President Museveni’s government has traditionally handled crime relatively well, there have been so many uncomfortable reminders in the recent past that suggest the wheels are coming off.

We believe that bravado—such as which Mr Oryem has showcased in recent times— is likely to have a negligible effect on Uganda’s security status. If anything, such machismo will further shrink any possibilities of information sharing in a bid to avert any dangers, real or perceived. The implications of a communication breakdown can produce catastrophic results as al-Shabaab’s May 26 raid on a UPDF forward operating base in the Somali marshland of Bulo Marer showed.

The UPDF reportedly lost 54 soldiers after being shorn of not just American intelligence but also intel from unmanned aerial vehicles. While the barriers to information and intelligence sharing in the military operation continue to rest on a cornerstone of conjecture, one thing is clear: The Ugandan army was condemned to use Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance that covers a 200km radius, lacks thermal recognition, and is limited insofar as seeing through clouds or foliage.

The recent issuance of travel advisories without running their contents by responsible state actors in Kampala spells further doom. We join other well-meaning Ugandans in praying that relations thaw out sufficiently to allow sharing of crucial information.

For this to happen, Uganda’s top diplomats will have to dial back what some in the West have described as incendiary rhetoric. We believe a win-win outcome is still within the realms of possibility.

